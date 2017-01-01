Print | Email

Pepper tree gets a reprieve until at least Sept 6

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A unanimous City Council made a last ditch effort on Tuesday to save more if not all of the pepper tree in front of City Hall that two arborists have declared at risk of crashing down perhaps on passersby, City Hall itself or vehicles parked in front of it.

Mayor Toni Iseman and Councilman Steven Diecterow were appointed to a sub-committee to work with staff and investigate options that would keep more of the tree than the maximum eight-foot stump, recommended by the arborists. The sub-committee was instructed to report back to the council as soon as possible. 

A tree update is penciled in on the council’s tentative agenda for the Sept. 12 meeting.

 

