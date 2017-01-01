Print | Email

Ribbon cutting for new Mountain Road beach access draws a large crowd

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

A well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony for new and improved Mountain Road Beach access was held at the project site on Tues, July 25. 

Mountain Road beach stairs

The project replaces the stairway, overlook, landscaping, lighting, benches and bike racks. 

Just some of the people who helped get the improvement project done:

L-R: Mark Trestig, Christina Templeton, Mayor Toni Iseman, Shohreh Dupuis, Louis Kneip, Tom Sandefur and Rob Zur Schmiede

For questions, contact Tom Sandefur, Associate Civil Engineer, 949-497-0792 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

 

