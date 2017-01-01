Ribbon cutting for new Mountain Road beach access draws a large crowd
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
A well-attended ribbon cutting ceremony for new and improved Mountain Road Beach access was held at the project site on Tues, July 25.
Mountain Road beach stairs
The project replaces the stairway, overlook, landscaping, lighting, benches and bike racks.
Just some of the people who helped get the improvement project done:
L-R: Mark Trestig, Christina Templeton, Mayor Toni Iseman, Shohreh Dupuis, Louis Kneip, Tom Sandefur and Rob Zur Schmiede
For questions, contact Tom Sandefur, Associate Civil Engineer, 949-497-0792.