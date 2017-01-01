The Chamber will hold its “Artsy August” happy hour on August 9 at [seven-degrees]

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce invites residents to their “Artsy August” happy hour, taking place on Wed, Aug 9, at 5:30 p.m. at [seven-degrees] located in the heart of the city’s festival district.

This year’s event will feature a selection of small bites, beer & wine, raffle prizes and silent auction. Each attendee will also receive a free ticket to the Sawdust Art Festival, to be enjoyed that evening, or any other date during festival season. The Chamber recommends taking the trolley, which stops a few steps from the event.

Seven-degrees is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Admission is $15. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit the Chamber’s website, LagunaBeachChamber.org, or contact the Chamber at (949) 494-1018. The public is welcome to attend.

As host of the event, the Chamber of Commerce promotes, represents, and supports local businesses, and advocates on their behalf. In its 100 year of operation, the Chamber also serves as the business resource center for the community.