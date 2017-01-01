Sally’s Fund senior transit service is extended

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The transit service provided Laguna’s elderly and frail by Sally’s Fund will continue at least through Aug. 31, 2018.

City Manager John Pietig recommended the extension, which the City Council unanimously approved. The extension will give staff adequate time to review and consider the outcome of a pilot program with Uber.

“We are having some challenges with Uber,” said Pietig.

Sally’s Fund has transported Laguna seniors who are unable or unwilling to drive to doctor’s appointments or shopping for food and other essentials since 1982.The goal was to make it possible for seniors to be able to continue to live in their homes and retain their independence and self-esteem, a goal still espoused by Laguna Beach Seniors’ Lifelong Laguna program.

The founding group included Trudy Oster, Jane Mortimer and Walt von Gremp.

Sally’s Fund was named for von Gremp’s mother and he personally funded it for years. Liz Gap volunteered her time and her station wagon to jumpstart the project.

Since 2002, Sally’s Fund has provided transportation to and from the Susi Q Center, as well as community events.

Trips to the Susi Q are free, but the city pays $6,500 for the service in a city-owned van leased to Sally’s Fund for $1 a year.

A 49 percent reduction in the city’s funding was approved by the City Council in March, cutting the costs of the service to $3,315 a month over a year’s time.

The extension is the 10th contracted by the city. All terms in previous agreements will remain unchanged except for the payment.

For more information or to make an appointment for services, call (949) 499- 4100.

Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no Saturday service.