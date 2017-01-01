City council approves evaluation of in-town parking structures: reactions are mixed

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A proposal at Tuesday’s council meeting to consider possible sites for in-town parking structures and how to evaluate them met with mixed reactions and in one case, downright hostility.

However, the council unanimously approved three of the five staff recommendations and tacked on a fourth. Recommendations included further study of four sites: top-ranked Art-A-Fair, the development site at 331-397 North Coast Highway, Holiday Inn on South Coast Highway and on property owned by Laguna Presbyterian Church on Third Street.

“We got some ideas we should follow up on,” said Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede.

Some of the sites investigated by the city resulted from contact by developers suggesting a partnership.

“We are looking for direction from the council to try to put together some projects,” said City Manager John Pietig.

Speakers from the audience were about evenly divided for and against in-town parking structures.

An irate Lorene Auger, who now signs her last name as Laguna, vehemently opposed the inclusion of Art-A-Fair as a possible site for a parking structure.

“There are three council seats up for election – if this goes through, I can guarantee you they will be gone,” she said. “This will not happen.”

She reminded council that a proposed parking structure at the Village Entrance, just up the road from Art-A-Fair was jettisoned due to public action.

“We have to figure out who we are”

Thilde Peterson said the city should build on Dupuis’ presentation.

“We have to figure out who we are,” Peterson said.

Her business partner Hillary Cole suggested considering a parking authority, under city control, as a way to fund parking construction without incurring city debt.

There was no discussion of bonds listed by Dupuis as a means of funding. She also listed the $6 million in the Parking Fund and future parking revenue, citing the $900,000 annually collected from the Glenneyre Street structure.

South Lagunan John Thomas opined that no taxpayers’ money should be used to benefit the millions of visitors rather than residents.

Mark Orgill, former owner of Seven Degrees, an entertainment venue on Frontage Road, saw the staff proposal differently: an opportunity. He favors underground projects and would celebrate resident-only parking.

“For years people said we need more parking---now they say we don’t need more parking,” groused Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.

Boyd opined that whether additional parking is provided or not, the tourists are going to come to Laguna.

“They are already here,” said Councilman Bob Whalen. “We should be pro-active.”

He proposed immediate consultation with the California Coastal Commission, which controls much, if not all parking in Laguna.

Whalen’s recommendation to staff, to work with the commission to determine parameters for parking strategies that would allow the City to regain control of the parking regulations in residential areas, was included in the motion approved by the council.

Analysis of the Hotel Laguna, Boat Canyon and Aliso Beach sites were also added to the motion for consideration as possible sites.