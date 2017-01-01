Summer Art Education Programs at the Festival of Arts enriched by FOA Foundation grant of $3,000

The FOA Foundation awarded $3,000 to the Festival of Arts, which made possible three of its summer art enrichment programs, Arts-X-Press, Boys & Girls Club Photo Club and Family Art Day.

With the support of this funding, the Festival of Arts hosted seventh and eighth grade students participating in the Pacific Symphony’s summer arts immersion program, Arts-X-Press. These 270 students enjoyed complimentary hands-on art workshops and instruction in printmaking, scratch art and ceramics at the Festival’s Art Center.

They also went on a private backstage tour of the Pageant of the Masters followed by a performance of “The Grand Tour” in the evening. Funding also goes to supporting the Festival’s partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. Each year, the Festival hosts the club’s Photo Club where children meet artists, take photos, view the art and participate in art workshops.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Kids of all ages crafting the day away

Additionally, over 200 children were able to take part in free workshops on Family Art Day, a special day at the Festival of Arts dedicated to families with kid-friendly art activities.

“We’re very grateful for the support of the Foundation through this generous grant,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Marketing/PR Director. “Providing creative and educational art experiences for children and young adults is extremely gratifying and beneficial to the community.”

The FOA Foundation, operating independently from the Festival of Arts and co-founded by John Rayment and David Young in 1989, was originally designed to award scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and throughout the city.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Students enjoy backstage tour of Pageant of the Masters

In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.

The Festival of Arts is a 501c3 with a mission to promote, produce, and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. Throughout each year the Festival of Arts sponsors art education and provides art scholarships and grants.

Every summer the organization hosts California’s premier open-air fine art show and produces the Pageant of the Masters. For general information, call 949-494-1145 or visit http://lagunafestivalofarts.org/