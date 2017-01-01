Leslie Lewis Sextet performs on Aug 2 as part of Laguna Beach Live! Wednesday Jazz series

Laguna Beach Live! presents the Leslie Lewis Sextet on Wed, Aug 2, at the Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna. Leslie Lewis, born in New Jersey, grew up around music and the church. Singing since she was three, Lewis began working in college as a singer and dancer at Disneyland. Leslie has performed at Disney World, Nashville’s Opryland, and toured with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, always displaying a beautiful voice along with a solid sense of swing.

Band members are: Leslie Lewis on vocals, Gerard Hagen on piano, Peter Giron on bass, Jerry Kalaf on drums, Joey Sellers on trombone, and Luis Mascaro on violin.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Leslie Lewis shows her love for music

Jazz Wednesdays Summer are held in The Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna, 425 S Coast Hwy. The concert is from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m.

The Rose Garden is a delightful intimate setting, but as a result, seating is limited.

(At this time, all remaining shows are sold out. However, tickets are often turned back in, and LBL will offer these tickets according to the wait list. To be put on the waitlist, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with your name and the desired number of tickets.)

Tickets can be purchased online for $25 for Premium seating and $20 for regular seating at http://www.lagunabeachlive.org/ or by phone at 800-595-4849. Tickets at the door are $25-$30. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line 949-715-9713.

More jazz events will be coming on Aug 16 with a Tribute to the Poll Winners; Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, and Ray Brown. On Aug 30, Laguna Beach All Stars Jazz will be featured.

In addition, on Sept 18, there will be Live Music Insights with Roxanna Ward at The Woman’s Club.

Last but not least, on Oct 4, The Real La La Land will be at Montage Resort.