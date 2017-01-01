Jane Lynch returns to perform “See Jane Sing” Sat, Aug 5 at the Festival of the Arts

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch returns to the Festival of Arts to perform in the popular music series Concerts on the Green, sponsored by Cambria Estates Vineyard and Winery, on Sat Aug 5 from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Jane Lynch set to perform for Concerts on the Green

“See Jane Sing,” a musical comedy cabaret show, delighted audiences last summer at the Festival’s annual Celebrity Benefit where Lynch performed and hosted the event.

Accompanied by a five-piece band, Lynch will show off her musical chops and comedic wit and charm. Her live performance will take audiences on a musical journey through a world of songs from Broadway to cabaret with new takes on “If Wishes Were Rainbows”, “Mr. Monotony”, and “Far From the Home I Love,” an epic take on Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” and a medley of songs that made her cry as a child including “Puff the Magic Dragon.”

Accompanied on stage with companions

“See Jane Sing is one of the most joyous experiences of my career,” says Jane Lynch. “I love everything about theatre and performing in front of a live audience is so rewarding.”

Lynch first cut her theatrical teeth at The Second City, Steppenwolf Theatre and in many church basements all over the greater Chicagoland area. In addition to hosting Hollywood Game Night, Jane’s recent film and television credits include A.C.O.D, Three Stooges, Wreck-It Ralph, Julie & Julia, Shrek Forever After, The Post Grad Survival Guide, Paul and Brownie Masters, Glee, Angel from Hell.

Striking a pose at the FOA

Concerts on the Green are free with Festival of Arts Admission. Limited seating available in reserved section for $25 per person per concert. Includes Festival admission. Call (800) 487-3378 or order online at www.foapom.com/events/concerts-on-the-green

Celebrating its 85th anniversary, the Festival of Arts is one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows featuring the artwork of 140 award-winning artists. Patrons may enjoy the work of exhibiting artists, demonstrations and art workshops, daily art tours, live music, special events, on-site restaurants and much more in the newly renovated facility. For a full listing of events or ticket pricing, visit LagunaFestivalofArts.org. The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are sponsored in part by Southern California Acura Dealers, Fidelity Investments, KOST Radio 103.5, and the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

A special promotion (funded in part by Bank of America): Passport to the Arts for only $24. Includes unlimited admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts, the Sawdust Art Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair. Enjoy works of art by more than 500 artists, 300 hands-on workshops, dozens of special events, plus a one time, all-day free parking pass with each Passport purchased.

Order online at www.LagunaBeachPassport.com. Passports also available for purchase on-site at each festival location during the summer. Offer excludes Pageant of the Masters.