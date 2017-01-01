Laguna Art Museum set to honor renowned California artist Tony DeLap with the Wendt Award on Oct 29

Laguna Art Museum will present the Wendt Award to renowned California artist Tony DeLap during an exclusive dinner at The Magic Castle on Sun, Oct 29. The Wendt Award, named after one of the great Laguna Beach artists of the past who helped establish the museum, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the knowledge and appreciation of California art. Previous recipients of the award include Ruth Westphal, Wayne Thiebaud, Peter Alexander, and Yvonne Boseker.

The Wendt Award Dinner will be an elegant affair featuring delicious cuisine, live music, and special guest speakers who will reflect on Tony DeLap’s life and ongoing advocacy for California art.

Click on photo for a larger image

Jaipur Jinnee, Tony DeLap

Proceeds from the event support the museum’s modern and contemporary art collection and related exhibitions and education programs.

The Executive Committee for the Wendt Award Dinner honoring Tony DeLap are Pam Banks, Stephen Barker, Sheldon Harte, Robert Hayden III, Chris Heijnen, Mike McGee, and Miriam Smith.

Tony is one of Orange County’s foremost living artists and has been at the nexus of art movements within the US, and specifically California, his entire career. In addition to playing an integral part to many movements of late twentieth century abstract art, such as op art and the California Light and Space movement, Tony has remained a leading practitioner of Southern California minimalism and “finish/fetish.”

Throughout his career, Tony has explored the concept of the “edge” of a work, concerning himself with examining the point at which painting and sculpture intersect. The University of California, Irvine, hired Tony as the first professor to their art department in 1965 and he taught there for nearly 30 years, influencing several generations of Los Angeles-area artists.

Laguna Art Museum is the museum of California art. Its mission is to collect, care for, and exhibit works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Through its permanent collection, its special loan exhibitions, its educational programs, and its library and archive, the museum enhances the public’s knowledge and appreciation of California art of all periods and styles, and encourages art-historical scholarship in this field.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. For more information on events, hours, and admission, visit lagunaartmuseum.org or call 949 494 8971.