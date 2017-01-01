Leave a piece of your heart at the Laguna Playhouse during A Night with Janis Joplin, opening Aug 20

Experience a night you will never forget at the second show of the 2017-2018 season as Laguna Playhouse presents A Night with Janis Joplin, which opens in a limited engagement at the Laguna Playhouse on Sun, Aug. 20.

Performed in association with the Estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol of JAM, Inc., musical direction is by Todd Olson, and it was written and directed by Randy Johnson.

“Janis Joplin is one of my favorite artists. I know many of our subscribers will relate to this brilliant Tony-nominated production. And I look forward to introducing Janis to a whole new generation of audience,” comments Laguna Playhouse Executive Director Ellen Richard.

Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” A Night with Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock and roll’s greatest legends.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Kelly McIntyre as Janis Joplin

Adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham “We are going to take a little piece of our subscribers’ and audiences’ heart with the amazing Kelly McIntyre and the brilliance of Randy Johnson’s creation. The roof is about to blown off the Playhouse with this spectacular show!”

Randy Johnson’s (Book & Direction) most recent work is the critically acclaimed and 2014 Tony Award nominated production of A Night with Janis Joplin. His work has been seen across the country and worldwide in such venues as The Savoy Theatre in London’s West End, Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Apollo Theatre, Wembley Arena, Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman Auditorium, Off Broadway, Regional Theatres across the United States and Canada, Las Vegas and Arena’s worldwide.

Todd Olson’s (Musical Director) credits include; New York: Everything’s Coming Up Ethel (Orchestrator), Zorba (Music Assistant). National Tours: Smokey Joe’s Cafe (feat. The Coasters), A Christmas Carol. Regional: A Night with Janis Joplin

(American Conservatory Theater, Barter Theatre, Capital Repertory Theatre).

Kelly McIntyre as Janis Joplin, joined A Night with Janis Joplin for the first national tour in 2016. She went on to headline three more productions of Janis at Capital Repertory Theatre, Barter Theatre and A.C.T.

For a list of full credits of the talented cast, go to http://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Kelly McIntyre headlined three productions of A Night with Janis Joplin

The cast of A Night with Janis Joplin will also feature: Sharon Catherine Brown, Tawny Dolley, Carol Hatchett, Amma Osei and Kristin Piacentile. The Scenic Design is by Brian Prather, Lighting Design by Ryan O’Gara, Costume Design by Amy Clark, and the Production Stage Manager is Hethyr Verhoef.

The Hale Family is the Laguna Playhouse’s season underwriter. Additional season sponsors are South Coast Plaza, Haskell & White, Surterre Properties, Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Gelson’s, and Nolet’s Silver Dry Gin.

The show begins previews on Wed, Aug 16; will open on Sun, Aug 20, at 5:30 p.m. and will run through Sun, Sept 10. Performances will be Tues through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. There will no Thurs performance on Thurs, Aug 24, at 2 p.m. There will be an additional Sun performance on Sun, Aug 27, at 5:30 p m.

Tickets range from $60- $105 and can be purchased online at http://www.lagunaplayhouse.com/ or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon – Sat: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd in LB.