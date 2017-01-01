LGOCA will exhibit the artwork of Michael Torquato Denicola during art walk

LGOCA (Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art) will exhibit the artwork of Michael Torquato Denicola during this Thursday’s Art Walk.

Michael was raised in SoCal, lives in LA, is a lifelong surfer, and a winner of many competitions. He started surfing at the age of 12 and was competing with the US team by age 19. As the first pro surfer from the US team to graduate from college, he learned to negotiate between his athletic and creative pursuits, and the business of surf.

“Sun Spots” by Michael Torquato Denicola

He has surfed around the world on his own originally designed surfboards which are now for sale along with his vibrant paintings. His boards tell the story of his relationship with the oceans from around the globe.

If his surf style can be called fluid, his large and colorful mixed media pieces resonate the same fluidity in a layered collage of rhythms, patterns and forms.

Torquato original designed surfboards

His “Torquato” figure is a symbol of the “little person inside of all of us who says…you can do it!”

Michaels visual works have appeared in galleries, art fairs, film festivals and TV screens around the world over the past 20 years.

See his artwork at the LGOCA Gallery, 611 S. Coast Hwy, during Art Walk on Thur, Aug, 3. For further information, visit www.lgoca.com.