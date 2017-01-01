Lórien Eck and Gaylen Solomon Corbett art exhibition will run Aug 3 - Sept 7 at Lang Fine Art

Local artists Lórien Eck and Gaylen Solomon Corbett will be showcasing their work at Lang Fine Art, 1450 S Coast Highway from Aug 3 to Sept 7. The show opens on August 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., with an Artists’ Reception during the first Thursday Artwalk.

Gallery visits are by appointment only, with a closing celebration on Sep 7 from 6 p.m. - 9p.m.

Lórien Eck and Gaylen Corbett Art Exhibition will feature a selection of paintings from their respective collections—Lorien’s Flora & Fauna, Cosmic, and the The Elements —all mixed-media paintings inspired by our environment, water preservation and the cosmos.

Capturing a sense of the planet’s majestic beauty with her vivid colors and bold brush-work, Eck has created a powerful combination of inner and outer landscapes that guide the viewer into a deep reflection.

Corbett’s current series of watercolors, Horizons, captures impressions of the ocean and desert landscapes through vivid colors and understated compositions. Her recent travels to the Sonoran Desert have provided her with renewed inspiration. The weathered terrain and vast open space is captured in each painting with a calming color palette and subtle details.

Submitted Photo

Desert at Dawn by Gaylen Corbett

Eck and Corbett, who have known each other since childhood, represent the second generation of artists in their families, as their fathers Fred Eck and David Solomon both exhibited at the Festival of Arts for several decades.

They are proud to carry on the family tradition, but are careful to explain: “In regards to the legacy theme, we feel that it’s bigger than just our personal legacy of following in our own fathers’ footsteps. It’s the legacy that we all leave behind - the legacy of the earth and all of its elements for the next generation,” they say.

Both long-time advocates for environmental justice, their work is more vital than ever before with the current challenges that threaten our Earth.

Lórien Eck maintains an art practice in her Waterfront Studios™ where she creates original paintings created with the intention for deep healing, meditation and for the elevation of individual and collective consciousness. She also offers this through her spiritually textured abstract paintings, in particular with her personalized Soul Cosmology Paintings.

Submitted Photo

Artist Lórien Eck

Another passion of hers is supporting others in discovering their divine inner artist and living a wholehearted life through the creative process via Art with Lórien – online classes and on-location art workshops. For additional information, visit www.LorienEck.com.

Gaylen Solomon Corbett works primarily from her home studio in San Juan Capistrano, and on location. A careful observer of the natural world, she regularly spends time in nature and brings a lifetime of these experiences into each painting.

Submitted Photo

Artist Gaylen Corbett

Corbett is also passionate about sharing her love of art with her middle school students at Journey School in Aliso Viejo where she teaches Visual Arts. For additional information please visit www.Gaylen.net.