World Newsstand goes local; Louise’s Place celebrates its 40th

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach entrepreneur Heidi Miller has moved a new feature into her iconic World Newsstand.

Miller struck a deal with Visit Laguna Beach to display maps and pamphlets formerly only available at the headquarters on Forest Avenue.

The addition caused some rearranging, but Miller said it was worth to the newsstand and to Visit Laguna Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Heidi Miller and her iconic newsstand

“They get a lot of exposure here,” said Miller.

The newsstand is Miller’s baby. She revived it in 2006 after it had been moribund for about a year. Miller described it as a “labor of love.”

Five years later Miller once again brought the newsstand back from the brink. The Dec. 22, 2010 rain storm swamped the newsstand, and it remained closed for almost six months. Repairs cost $15,000.

Miller also had to deal at the same time with the much more expensive repairs to Tight Assets, the clothing store she owns around the corner on South Coast Highway.

The shop is well represented by Miller, a fitness advocate and former nationally ranked body builder.

Happy Anniversary

Louise’s Place on Forest Avenue is celebrating its 40 anniversary.

Louise Kuyumcu opened the store for her daughter Maggie. A tenant for 30 years at 280 Forest Avenue, Maggie Kuyumcu bought the building 10 years ago.