The Greeter’s Danish family members spend time in Laguna meeting and (of course) greeting people

Last week, Lene Unmack Larsen – whose great-uncle was Eiler Larsen, the famous Laguna Greeter -- visited Laguna Beach with her family from their home in Aarhus, Denmark.

They met up with Michael Minutoli, Laguna’s current greeter, in front of Eiler Larsen’s statue on the corner of Brooks and PCH; stopped for photographs down Eiler Larsen Lane, and ate lunch at the Greeter’s Corner Restaurant.

Photo by Addie Briggs

Eiler Larsen’s family members pose with current Greeter Michael Minutoli

L-R: Steen Baerentzen, Albert Baerentzen, Marie Baerentzen, Lene Unmack Larsen, Michael Minutoli

There they took photos with Eiler’s footprints next to the PCH and in front of the Greeter Statue sculpted by Guy Wilson.

The family bought Greeter Mania T-shirts from The T-Shirt Company. At Hotel Laguna, they enjoyed the photos of Eiler that hang on the wall from the time he spent at the hotel, including one that featured both Eiler and his brother, Svend Unmack Larsen.

The day wrapped up in style with a “Meet & Greet” (of course!) around the pool at the Art Hotel in North Laguna, hosted by Gail Duncan.

Randy Morgan, local artist and sculptor, was on hand for photos in front of his sculpture of Laguna Beach that features, you guessed it, The Greeter.

A great (greet?) time was had by all.