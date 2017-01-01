Chicago entertains, illuminates, and proves that we’re all voyeurs at heart: go see this show

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

I wasn’t in the audience watching the musical Chicago this last Sunday: I was part of the show – well, not really, but that’s how it felt at NoSquare, where the actors made the most of the small stage and enveloped us with their energy. I was mesmerized by the tale of the two murderesses, intrigued by the drama, swept up in the singing, and immensely grateful to be able to experience such terrific performances less than half a mile from my house – and so close-up…

Submitted photo

Juliet Schulein (Velma)

Sadly, Karen Rymar, who was to perform the role of Mama Morton, broke her ankle during Friday’s show – but of course, the show must go on, and Bree Burgess Rosen took her place, giving a fabulous performance even with script in hand. I’m in awe of the bravery of the actors who must have been more aware than ever of the confines of this stage and yet showed no fear as they pranced and danced to its very edges.

As someone who loves musicals but isn’t up to speed on their histories (I’m not really qualified to review performances, only to express my personal opinions), I was fascinated to read this in Director Joe Lauderdale’s Note: “Chicago was based on the real murderesses Beulah Annan and Belva Gaertner, as chronicled by Maureen Dallas Watkins for the Chicago Tribune. Watkins turned her reports into a play called Chicago, which opened on Broadway in 1926. Chicago the musical is based on that play. The amazing thing about Chicago, whether it was 1926 or 1975 [when it was first performed on Broadway] is that celebrities who do bad things are made media darlings by a public that craves controversy. The ideas are never out of date.”

I’m not sure if it is comforting or not to know that there have always been Kardashians and OJ Simpson figures – will there one day be a musical called Brentwood? – but either way, this show entertains, illuminates, and proves once again that we humans are happy voyeurs at heart.

As a non-professional reviewer (see above), I really can’t single out any one performance. I can only strongly recommend that every red-blooded Lagunan (and who isn’t red-blooded, that’s what I want to know) goes directly to the NoSquare website and reserves tickets for this splendid show. We’re lucky to have access to such great talent in our town, thanks to the dedicated NoSquare team. www.nosquare.org