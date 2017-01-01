Committees discuss potential changes in second unit (ADU) requirements

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Three committees and about 40 residents attended on Wednesday a workshop on second units---henceforth to be known as accessory dwelling units---ADUs.

Representatives of the Planning Commission, the Laguna Beach Seniors Housing Task Force and the Housing and Human Affairs Committee came to hear the presentation by Community Development staff.

However, many of the folks in the audience wanted to talk about Junior Accessory Units, which were not scheduled by Community Development Director Greg Pfost for discussion.

“We will look at that when we go to the Planning Commission,” said Pfost to no avail.

Members of the Seniors Housing Task Force were among those who wanted more information on the junior units.

“I understand the junior accessory units are inside of existing structures,” said Laguna Beach Seniors President Chris Quilter. “I hope so because one of our focuses is older folks who may want to carve out space in their home.”

Housing and Human Affairs member Gail Duncan said her committee is focused on affordable housing for all ages, seniors and working people who cannot afford to live in town.

Parking a major topic

Parking was also a major topic. Under consideration is allowing one public on-street parking space if parking is not exempted by state law and if required ADU parking is not feasible, based on topography and/or fire or life safety conditions.

To be discussed is the possible conflict between the Laguna’s Local Coastal Plan and the state parking requirements pertaining to visitor parking.

“There should have been a letter from the city attorney (Phillip Kohn) explaining the city’s position,” said former Planning Commissioner Norm Grossman.

Grossman also commented that it would have been helpful if the staff presentation was available to the public prior to the meeting. It was subsequently posted on the city’s website.

Possible reduction of lot size requirement for second units

The staff, which had prepared the presentation, was looking for input on potential changes to the city’s second unit ordinance, particularly consideration of a reduction in the required size of the lot if the unit was restricted to folks with a low income.

Currently, second units are restricted to 6,000 square-foot lots with a maximum unit of 640 square feet.

Pfost also was interested in a suggested maximum size for a unit converted from a garage and a proposal to allow street if on-site parking is not feasible, based on topography and/or fire and life safety.

“Public safety is numero uno,” said Matt Lawson, chair of the Laguna Beach Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Committee.

Next steps include a tentative public review of the proposed draft ordinance. A hearing is scheduled for the Planning Commission’s Aug. 16 meeting, with a recommendation to go to the City Council on Sept. 12.

A timetable includes a submittal to the California Coastal Commission in October and a California Department of Housing and Community Development review 60 days after adoption.