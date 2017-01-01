Chamber is moving right along, is seeking new executive director

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for a replacement of Executive Director Laura Henkels.

“Laura is no longer with the Chamber,” said Chamber board President Ken Fischbeck. “She did a great job and I wish her well.”

He declined further comment on Henkels’s departure.

Attempts to contact Henkels were unsuccessful.

A search committee has been appointed to interview candidates for the job.

Appointments are being made, Fischbeck said.

Meantime, the Chamber is conferring with city officials on Billy Fried’s suggestion of a temporary park on Forest Avenue in October and November. As proposed, the project would require temporarily closing the avenue to vehicular traffic.

“The board will get feedback from the business owners and residents,” said Fischbeck.