Print | Email

Chamber is moving right along, is seeking new executive director

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for a replacement of Executive Director Laura Henkels. 

“Laura is no longer with the Chamber,” said Chamber board President Ken Fischbeck. “She did a great job and I wish her well.”

He declined further comment on Henkels’s departure. 

Attempts to contact Henkels were unsuccessful.

A search committee has been appointed to interview candidates for the job.

Appointments are being made, Fischbeck said. 

Meantime, the Chamber is conferring with city officials on Billy Fried’s suggestion of a temporary park on Forest Avenue in October and November. As proposed, the project would require temporarily closing the avenue to vehicular traffic. 

“The board will get feedback from the business owners and residents,” said Fischbeck.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.