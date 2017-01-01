An introduction to mindfulness and meditation for adults takes place on Wed, Aug 23

On Wed, Aug 23, Marion K. Jacobs and Elizabeth “Betsy” Parker, who both have PHds, will be presenting an introduction to mindfulness and meditation for adults. This is a one-time program for people that are curious about mindfulness, and the opportunity to try simple and relaxing meditation practices.

Jumpstart your meditation on Wed, Aug 3

The event takes place from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m, and is located at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third St.

No prior experience required. Both Marion and Elizabeth welcome anyone who wants to join and further their knowledge about the wellness topic.

Admission is free, but to attend this class, log on to www.lagunabeachcity.net to register, or call 949 464 6645.