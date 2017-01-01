Police Files

Glenneyre Street residences get a smashing wake-up

On Friday night at 11:45 p.m., after getting kicked out of Skyloft, 21-year-old Laguna Beach resident Zachary McGuinness was doing burnouts in the upper Glenneyre parking structure.

Photo by Scott Brashier

What it looked like the night of…

After his Tahoe struck a parked Mazda, he left the structure and took his burnouts to the street. That didn’t end up so well for the residents in the 500 block of Glenneyre Street.

Photo by Scott Brashier

The garages were red-tagged after a drunk driver crashed into them Friday night

“He lost control of the Chevy, which veered to the right and plowed through the triple garage doors,” explained Sgt. Jim Cota, LBPD spokesperson. “He was not injured,” and according to the police log, was able to get himself out of the vehicle.

McGuinness, who turned 22 on Saturday, was subsequently arrested for DUI with a BAC of 0.26%.

Though a city building inspector red-tagged the garages, no residents were displaced.

Young skateboarders show disrespect, are cited

On Thursday last week at 4:35 p.m., three skateboarders on Glenneyre and Park, without helmets, refused to stop after they were told to do so by an officer. One, Logan Eastman, 19, was grabbed by his backpack by the officer and stopped that way. The other two left.

Eastman was cited for resisting arrest, pedestrian in the roadway, and skateboarding without a helmet. His companions returned looking for him and were detained by the officer.

William Howie, 18, was cited for resisting an officer, pedestrian in the roadway, and skateboarding without a helmet.

Brennan Tarra, 19, was cited for resisting an officer after refusing to identify himself and saying he had not fled. He was also charged with possession of a Xanax pill without a prescription.X