Laguna poet Ellen Girardeau Kempler’s first book will soon be published

Laguna has its share of fine poets, and a book by one of the finest, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, is now available for pre-order from Finishing Line Press.

“[Thirty Views of a Changing World] is inspired by master woodblock artist Hokusai’s Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji,” Kempler tells Stu News. “It includes 30 photos (printed in black and white) and haiku and focuses on climate change and other existential threats now facing our planet.”

The book features photographic views of California – mainly Laguna – Japan, and Iceland.

Reviews have been glowing. “Ellen Girardeau Kempler makes an eloquent marriage of skillfully wrought haiku and stunning images. In these pieces, which slip into the consciousness like silk, she has mastered the deft word choice so essential to the form. Her lines stun with beautiful simplicity, enhanced by her glorious photographs that bring them to life,” says Ricki Mandeville, co-founder and editor, Moon Tide Press.

Linda Cabot, Artist, Ocean Advocate and Founder of Bow Seat Ocean Programs notes, “This is a timely and powerful selection of climate poetics. Ellen Girardeau Kempler’s gorgeous photographs and exquisite haiku inspire a new conversation about what it means to witness today’s uncertain environment. This collection pushes us to consider our changing world in playful and unexpected ways.”

Travel provides inspiration

Ellen loves to travel, and her trips have been transformative, she says, providing her with a deep connection to nature and inspiration for her poetry, which in this book contemplates the impact of our changing planet.

“It’s particularly important that people understand how connected we are to nature in these times of climate change. In recent years, I traveled to the Athabasca Glacier in Canada, and saw just how fast the ice is retreating,” she says. “The glacier has lost half its volume in the last 125 years.”

Ellen’s poems have been published in the Phoenix Rising Review, Orbis International Poetry Quarterly, Spectrum, Arrow and a number of other small presses. They have also won the Blackwater International Poetry Prize; been shortlisted for the Tom Howard and Margaret Reid Poetry Award, the Tucson Festival of Books Literary Prize and Ireland’s Fish Poetry Prize; and won three first-place awards and one second-place award in the annual Laguna Beach Library Poetry Contest.

She has also received awards for her widely published nonfiction travel writing, features and opinion pieces.

Ellen believes in poetry’s power to reach hearts, change minds and move people to action. Thirty Views of a Changing World is her first book of poetry.

For more information, visit www.gold-boat.com