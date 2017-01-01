A clean sweep for Girls Water Polo age group teams: Laguna’s teams are the best in the entire US

Over the past couple of weeks the Laguna Beach girls water polo teams have won three Junior Olympic National Championship gold medals, making them the top 10U, 12U and 14U teams in the entire United States.

The first win was for the 10U girls who beat Huntington Beach 5-3 with Sofia Umeda being named as the Tournament MVP.

L-R, 10 U team:Siena Jumani, Kylie Lupescu, Isabella Sarkis, Kaelyn Chism, Coach Albie Beeler, Jordan Katz, Kara Carver, Coach Chad Beeler, Brooke Schneider, Presley Jones, Coach Marc Umeda, Rowan Van Dender, Isabella Renezeder, Tasha Jochim, Sofia Umeda (MVP) & Cailin Mulvany.

Next up was the 12U girls team which also won in a 5-3 game, beating Riverside with Charlotte Riches being named the tournament MVP.

L-R, 12U team:Lauren Schneider, Taylor Naughton, Jordan Schneider, Myha Pinto, Ava Knepper, Coach Kelcie Ferreira, Charlotte Riches (MVP), Cleo Washer, Rebecca Storke, Coach Chad Beeler, Sara Block, Eleanor Ramsey, Lauren Short, Avery Montiel, Nina Rogers, Claire Turner & Sadie Riester

Then to end the weekend, the 14U girls took on Commerce, beating them 10-9 with Nicole Struss being named the tournament MVP.

L-R, 14U team:Tasha Denny, Nicole Struss (MVP), Imani Clemens, Ava Houlahan, Coach Rob Grayeli, Rachael Carver, Genoa Rossi, Coach Rob Carver, Jessie Rose, Lela McCarrol, Coach Chad Beeler, Emma Lineback, Emma Singer & Molly Renner.

“2017 has been a great year for girls water polo in Laguna Beach. Last February the High School team won the prestigious CIF-SS Division 1 Championships, followed two weeks ago by the California High School State Championships and now the age group girls are national champions,” said Club Director Rob Grayeli.

--Report and photos courtesy Steve Riches