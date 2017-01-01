Dog Days of Summer show at Sue Greenwood Fine Art Gallery will run until Sept 10

Running until Sept 10, the show Dog Days of Summer will be featured at Sue Greenwood Fine Art Gallery. The show includes over 35 new works from six great artists, Suzy Barnard, Kay Bradner, Suzie Buchholz, Mary-Austin Klein, Geoff Krueger, and Scott Yeske.

Click on photo for a larger image

“More Mesa Beach” by Mary-Austin Klein

The show focuses on all aspects of art, and pieces range in variety or artistic style. Each artist has a passion and love for their work. A description of the artists’ inspiration accompanies their work. From light, to landscape, to objects, different things inspire each and every artist in the show..

Click on photo for a larger image

“Pug Sunday” by Kay Bradner

Established in 2005, Sue Greenwood Fine Art is one of Southern California’s most respected contemporary fine art galleries.

The gallery seeks to exhibit artists that exemplify aesthetic excellence with a focus on realism and figurative works of art.

Sue Greenwood Fine Art is located at 330 N. Coast Hwy, 949-494-0669.