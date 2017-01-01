Rotary speaker Jeff Bott of the TCA will discuss the 241 Toll Road extension at noon today, Aug 4

Jeff Bott, senior public affairs representative for the Transportation Corridor Agencies, the public agency that is responsible for building and operating California’s largest network of public toll roads, will speak on the

Jeff is responsible for communicating to the public about the Agency’s projects and initiatives.

241 Toll Road

A lawsuit was recently settled by environmental groups against the Transportation Corridor Agency (TCA) to kill a former plan to extend the

Eighteen alternative ideas are being examined, including four possible

Jeff has also served as a board member for the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce since 2005 and was elected Chairman for 2010-2011. Jeff lives in San Clemente and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton with two grown children.

The meeting will be held at Hotel Laguna, 425 S. Coast Hwy today, Fri Aug 4 at 12 p.m. The cost is $26 at the door and includes lunch (cash or checks only).