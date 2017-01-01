saltfineart + RAWsalt gallery adds Tristan Abel and Lindsey Warren to the color spectrum of Color Colectiva

Since 2009, saltfineart + RAWsalt Gallery has been exhibiting contemporary works from around the world, created by both world-renowned and emerging artists. Dedicated to finding unprocessed, pure, driven talent, saltfineart + RAWsalt gallery, has added local artist Tristan Abel (red hot) and Lindsey Warren (sunset hue) to its exciting visual Color Colectiva exhibition.

Tristan Abel, Cooperative, 30 x 40, oil on wood

Tristan Abel adds a Red Hot aspect to the exhibit. His art focuses on the interaction of the natural world and the manufactured relics of man. Tristan, a fourth generation local, is also a wood carver, sculptor, and illustrator, and uses his many talents to blur the pure lines of any one form. He graduates from LCAD in December with a BFA in painting and drawing with an emphasis on sculpture, and is in his third year as exhibitor at The Sawdust Festival.

Lindsey Warren, Sanctuary, 44 x 36, oil on canvas

Representing Sunset Hues in the exhibit, Lindsey Warren was born and raised in Los Angeles. She earned an MFA in Painting from Boston University in 2008 and recently returned to LA from New York. Now that she’s back in the golden state, her brush shifts from the NY scenes of her earlier works to the quintessential CA landscapes. Lindsey’s paintings have been exhibited throughout the US, with recent shows in NYC, Boston, and LA. Her public works and murals have been installed in Boston and NYC.

Saltfinearts and RAWsalt Gallery specializes in museum caliber Latin American contemporary art and is located at 346 No Pacific Coast Hwy. For further information, call 949-715-5554 or go to http://www.saltfineart.net.