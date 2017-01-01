Print | Email

Were you at Music in the Park last Sunday? See if you can spot yourself in Scott’s photos

One of our terrific photographers, Scott Brashier, is a regular presence at the Bluebird Music in the Park concerts (and plenty of other local events). 

Are you in one of his photos from last week?

Look out for Scott again this coming Sunday. He’ll be roaming around taking lots of pics. You could be in a starring role! 

We’ll run a gallery of his photos again next Tuesday.

See if you can spot yourself or your friends…

Scott Brashier’s photos:

