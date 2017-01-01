Gallery Q is awarded a $2,000 grant from the FOA Foundation to encourage professional senior artists

Gallery Q at The Susi Q was recently awarded a $2,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation to showcase and encourage the work of emerging, semi-professional and professional senior artists.

Gallery Q is located in The Susi Q, a nonprofit organization that has enhanced the lives of seniors for over 40 years through programs and services that promote independence, wellness, and community.

Seniors’ lives are positively impacted through direct involvement with the arts resulting in enhancement in health, interpersonal skills, and cognitive/psychological behaviors. Engaging in creative activity or simply attending artistic events is stimulating while lowering stress and improving physical health.

Gallery Q is extremely grateful to the Festival of Arts Foundation for the grant which will help support five art exhibitions at the gallery this year, including the show “ARTopia” currently on view through Sep 8.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

(L-R) Carla Meberg board of president of LOCA-Arts education, John Campbell vice president of the FOA Foundation, K.C Mechling LOCA office manager, Laurie Smith Gallery Q arts co-director, and Carole Zavala Gallery Q founder.

The exhibition comprises more than 50 works, including paintings, mixed media, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, sculptures, prints and photography – many of whom are by seniors – who might otherwise have no opportunity to display their pieces.

Each Gallery Q show is professionally installed by Tim Shockley, a local artist and curator at the Palm Springs Museum of Art. Professional standards for framing and installation are implemented to further enhance the quality of the work.

“Gallery Q started out as an informal showcase, but it’s become much more, thanks to the support of the Festival of Arts Foundation and a limited amount of donors,” said Laurie Smith, Gallery Q’s arts co-director. “At Gallery Q, our senior artists redefine themselves as valuable contributors, worthy of acceptance and given purpose.”

All exhibits are free, open to the public, and feature an opening reception and conversation with the artists. Gallery Q is located at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third Street.

The Gallery is open Mon - Fri from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about Gallery Q and Laguna Beach Seniors at The Susi Q, visit thesusiq.or/gallery-q or call 949-464-6645.