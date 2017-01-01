Council to consider support for Mayors’ Climate Action Plan

By BARBARA DIAMOND

There are 158 signatories to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Some folks in Laguna would like the city to be among them. However, there is no mechanism for state or local governments to join, so council will be asked on Tuesday to consider city support for the goals of the Mayors’ National Climate Action Agenda.

The mayors’ agenda is in response to President Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement following a meeting held this summer in Europe.

Laguna has had a Climate Protection Action Plan since 2009. It was updated in 2012.

The plan includes recommendations to reduce energy use by the city government and the community, promote green building practices and encourage alternate transportation options.

City recommendations are in line with the Paris Agreement, which aims to strengthen global response to climate change by keeping the world’s temperature no higher than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above pre-industrial levels.

The agreement is voluntary and within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Tuesday’s hearing will include an update on actions taken by the city to further the goals of its action plan.

Staff listed 26 actions, ranging from requiring a cover on swimming pools to prevent evaporation and requiring Waste Management to use compressed gas vehicles to service Laguna Beach; to installing low-flow toilets in public buildings and bike paths through town.

Additionally the city’s Environmental Sustainability Committee is working on a two-year plan on projects that include increased mapping of environmental resources, organizing a public information display on the impacts of the rising sea levels on Main Beach, development of a lecture series on a sustainability and the environment and organization of an event to encourage reuse and recycling.