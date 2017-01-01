City Manager Updates

Fall Quarter 2017 Registration Activities - Registration for Fall 2017 recreation activities for all ages is available starting Monday, August 7. To register and see the list of programs available visit: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index.

Parents’ Night Out - On Friday, August 25, from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Community Services Department will be hosting its quarterly Parents’ Night Out. For registration and information please visit: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index?search=parents.

Citywide Curb Ramp Improvements-The City is planning to have 35 new accessible curb ramps installed at several intersections along Alta Laguna Boulevard, upper Park Avenue, and various locations near downtown. Construction is scheduled to begin on August 8 and take approximately two months to complete. Minor traffic impacts can be anticipated during work hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For additional information, please contact Tri Nguyen, Project Manager, at 949-497-0741 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

New Laguna Beach Police Explorers - Explorers Joshua Herbst and Skyler Martin will be graduating from the Orange County Law Enforcement Explorer Advisor Association (OCLEEAA) Explorer Academy on Sunday August 6. The graduation is being held at the Orange County Sheriff’s Academy. We are happy to have them part of our team!

Laguna Beach County Water District Work on Glenneyre Street & Thalia Street - The Laguna Beach County Water District is planning to close traffic lanes to make emergency leak repairs on Glenneyre Street and Thalia Street. On August 8, northbound Glenneyre Street will be closed between Bluebird Canyon and Calliope Street; and, on August 10, the uphill lane on Thalia Street will be closed between Avalon Avenue and Wilson Street. Detours and minor traffic delays can be expected during the closure hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please contact the Water District at (949) 494-1041.

Meeting to Discuss Modifications to the Neighborhood Transit Services-On July 31, the City held a neighborhood meeting to discuss City Council recommended modifications to the off-season Neighborhood Trolley schedule, and the Mainline North and South route.

These modifications include operating weekday peak hour service in the Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon and Arch Beach Heights neighborhoods. In addition, the recommendations include cancellation of the North Laguna/Canyon and the South Laguna/Ritz Mainline Routes (blue and white buses).

Staff also discussed the extension of the off-season Neighborhood Weekend Service which includes operating until 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information: http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/transit_and_trolleys/citybus.htm.

The public input period is still open to send in feedback on these recommended changes. Please contact or email Deputy Director Paula Faust at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949-497-0303.