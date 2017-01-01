City spending will be reported to council by treasurer

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laura Parisi, city treasurer, will submit at Tuesday’s meeting the unaudited June report showing cash and investments in the city’s portfolio totaling $105,672,000.

Investments were diversified into high quality safe securities with durations that will be adequate to meet cash flow requirements, Parisi will report.

The average yield on investments increased slightly to 1.51 percent. The yield did not include Local Agency Investment Fund.

Funds totaling $102, 442,000 invested by Parisi yielded an average of 1.43 percent, which exceeds the benchmark two-year T-bill, according to the report.

Additional investments were council-approved Assessment District bonds/loans and essential employee loans.

The council recently discontinued future employee loans to purchase a home within the city limits.

Expenditures are submitted in a separate report on the Consent Calendar. General warrants as of June 30 amounting to $1,503,036.94 and the June 22 payroll of $1,271,660.41 were previously approved at the July 11 council meeting.

A complete list of checks written during the reporting period is available for review on the city website lagunabeachcity.org.

Parisi’s report and the expenditures are on the Consent Calendar and will not be discussed at the meeting, unless “pulled” by a member of the council or the audience.