Council will consider extension of city, Susi Q pilot program at Tuesday meeting

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A pilot program that partnered the city and Laguna Beach Seniors Inc. to upgrade and streamline services at the Third Street Centers will be evaluated by the City Council on Tuesday.

Extension of the program has been recommended by city staff, which reports that the experimental program has made a positive difference in programming, customer service and overall operating efficiencies at the Third Street Centers.

Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede and representatives of the seniors developed an agreement to enhance the partnership by increasing efficiency, identifying cost savings and providing improved customer service at the Community and Susi Q Centers.

Staff cites better service at the front desk, which is now split between seniors’ volunteers and the relocation of the Community Service employees from their former offices at City Hall to the centers.

Susi Q volunteers staff the front desk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday and city employees take over at 3 p.m. to closing three days a week and at 5 p.m. one day a week. It is estimated the arrangement saves the seniors $18,000 a year.

Among the senior-specific goals of the project are to ensure that Laguna’s older residents are aware of and find diverse, affordable and convenient programs at the center, reflecting their interests and needs.

A survey conducted by the seniors will focus on programs and center priorities to make certain that the goals of the pilot program are achieved now and in the future.

Programs and services offered at the center will continue to be listed in the city’s Community Services brochure. Consideration of an icon to identify senior-specific information in the brochure has been tabled at this time is included in the lengthy report which is available for review on the city’s website lagunabeachcity.net.

The report and recommendation are on the program is on the council’s Consent Calendar, which will not be discusses at the meeting unless it is “pulled” by a member of the council or the public.