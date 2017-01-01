Explore the exhibition Maven of Modernism Galka Scheyer in California on Sat Aug 12

On Sat Aug 12, Laguna Art Museum invites supporters on a trip to visit the exhibition Maven of Modernism: Galka Scheyer in California at the Norton Simon Museum; the Gamble House, a national landmark and an outstanding example of American Arts and Crafts style architecture; and the studio of Kristin Leachman, whose exhibition Xylem Rays was featured at Laguna Art Museum in 2016.

The group will depart from Laguna Beach High School 625 Park Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and return at approximately 5 p.m.

Galka Scheyer was born Emilie Esther Scheyer in Braunschweig, Germany, in 1889, to a middle-class Jewish family. As a young woman, she studied piano and painting, but it was in 1915, when she first saw paintings by Jawlensky in an exhibition in Switzerland, that her life took a new direction.

A piece titled “Recalling Happy Memories”

Flashing forward, Scheyer became closely associated with Jawlensky and the artists Feininger, Klee and Kandinsky, whom she named the “Blue Four” as she set out to promote their work in the United States in 1924. Scheyer found fertile ground for her mission when, in 1925, she moved to California and discovered an enthusiastic audience for her innovative artists and her activities as their representative.

A piece titled “Head in Profile”

This trip is limited to 30 guests. Tickets are $125 for Laguna Art Museum members at the Friend level and higher, $150 for members at the Individual or Family level, and $175 for non-members. The ticket price includes transportation and lunch at Green Street Tavern. For questions, more information, or purchasing, call 949.494.8971 x200.