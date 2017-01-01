The Laguna Beach Library presents Literature Comes to Life on Aug 12

On Sat Aug 12, the Laguna Beach Library is set to present Literature Comes to Life from 10:30 am. - 11:30 am. This event includes children who learn to love literature as they become storybook characters, and participate in living fairy tales and stories.

The audience become the actors in this fun filled and educational event.

Enjoyment for the entire family comes as your kids participate in making stories come to life.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit www.ocpl.org.