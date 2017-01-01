Laguna Presbyterian Church celebrates its 100th anniversary with “Casual Flip-Flop Sundays”

During the month of August Laguna Presbyterian Church will harken back to the early days of 1916 when Laguna was a sleepy beach community and the Rev. Prewitt welcomed everyone to simply “come as you are” so that you might “feel happy at church.”

Rev Prewitt was clearly a forward-thinking individual

In celebration of the church’s 100tenth anniversary, worshippers are invited to “come as they are” in casual attire to the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services on hot August Sundays this year.

Laguna Presbyterian Church was formally organized in 1917 with 15 charter members and met in The Little Brown Church until 1928, when the new Spanish Colonial style church was built.

Bathing suits in those days covered a fair amount of flesh

In 1993, the building nearly burned down during the devastating fire, and the facility became a center of recovery. In early summer of 2007, the congregation moved out of the seismically-unfit sanctuary to worship in the adjacent Fellowship Hall in preparation for the sanctuary’s restoration. The renovation of 2008-2009 resulted in the structure as it is today.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Avenue, with parking in the rear. For further information, contact the church office at 949-494-7555.