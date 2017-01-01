Let the wilderness be your legacy: Planned Giving through Laguna Cyn Foundation ensures open spaces

For anyone who has hiked, biked, or merely enjoyed the beauty of Laguna Beach’s wilderness parks, there is a way to express appreciation for these stunning open spaces. Through estate planning, it is possible to establish a legacy to protect our parks forever.

Willow Canyon Trailhead

Laguna Canyon Foundation relies on the generosity of donors to accomplish their mission of educating, maintaining, and supporting the many uses of the park in perpetuity. LCF is a co-sponsor of two financial and charitable gift planning workshops presented by the nonprofit FEELincontrol.

In order to simplify the establishment of planned giving, they offer two workshops, “It’s Your Money” and “It’s Your Estate,” to provide resources and information for seniors to make confident financial, estate, and charitable decisions for the future. The workshops are free and informational only (there will be no attempts to sell insurance or solicit donations). The schedule of workshops is at www.feelincontrol.org.

View of the ocean from Dartmoor Trails

The spectacular trails residents and visitors enjoy are the result of the efforts and support of many who fought for preservation of these spaces. On any given day, people of all ages revel in the scenery at Laurel Canyon, Little Sycamore Canyon, and Barbara’s Lake Loop. Through planned giving, it is possible to preserve this pristine space.

For more information about Laguna Canyon Foundation planned giving, go to www.lagunacanyon.org/donate/legacy-gifts.