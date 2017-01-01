Live! at the Museum presents renowned violin artists YuEun Kim and EtienneGara at LAM on Aug 10

On Thu, Aug 10, Laguna Beach Live! presents YuEun Kim and Etienne Gara at the Laguna Art Museum. Live! and the Laguna Art Museum have partnered to present an evening of art and music on the second Thursday of each month from 7 – 8 p.m.

Born in Seoul, Korea, violinist YuEun Kim is forging a significant international career. Having earned her Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in violin performance from the prestigious Seoul National University, Ms. Kim is presently working toward her Artist Diploma, as a Starling Fellow on full scholarship at the USC-Thornton School of Music.

French born violinist Étienne Gara has performed extensively worldwide since making his orchestral solo debut in 2005 with the Savaria Symphony Orchestra in Hungary. 2010 laureate of the prestigious Fondation Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, Etienne currently is the artistic director of the Open Academy Orchestra, in Los Angeles.

The concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x203.

These seats are held until 6:45 pm. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, go online at www.lagunabeachlive.org or phone 949-715-9713.