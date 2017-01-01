LPAPA celebrates “August Nights,” a new juried art show at the Forest & Ocean Gallery

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) is pleased to announce the opening of its newest juried art show “August Nights” at the Forest & Ocean Gallery.

The public is invited to join LPAPA on Saturday August 12 for the gallery reception with wine and nibbles and to enjoy mingling with the participating artists from 5 to 8 p.m.

The award winning paintings and artists will be announced at 6:30 p.m.

“Night Guardian” by LPAPA Artist Member Wendy Wirth (16” x 8” acrylic)

The Forest & Ocean Gallery exhibition, which includes a selection of the highest scoring juried paintings plus an expanded online gallery show through DailyBrushwork.com, will be on display until August 28.

“Moonlight on the Bay” by LPAPA Artist Member Nanette Biers (12” x 6” oil)

The gallery show includes juried California artist members Nanette Biers (Corte Madera), Brandon Gonzales (Laguna Hills), Pamela Ingwers (San Diego), Steve Kell (Laguna Niguel), Katarzyna Lappin (Chula Vista), Joe Mancuso (Torrance), Lisa McKnett (Laguna Hills), Frances Pampeyan (Durate), Tom Swimm (San Clemente), and Wendy Wirth (Laguna Niguel), plus out-of-state artist members Jean-Pierre Jacquet (Paris), David Marty (Washington), Jonathan McPhillips (Rhode Island), and Kymberlee Stanley (Tennessee).

“Last Chance” by LPAPA Artist Member Jonathan McPhillips (12” x 24” oil)

LPAPA is a locally based nonprofit art organization, originally established in 1996, with over 500 members and a growing globally presence with a member in nearly every U.S. state plus eight foreign countries that include Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland.

LPAPA’s mission is dedicated to promoting and preserving the plein air painting tradition and Laguna’s artistic legacy originally established by plein air artists more than 100 years ago. LPAPA invites you to join the celebration and be a part of the tradition.

More information available at https://lpapa.org/august-nights/