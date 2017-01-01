Mark Christy will speak at the Laguna Beach Business Club for its 2017 Speaker Series on Aug 17

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce the notable local retailer, entrepreneur, hotelier, restaurateur, music and sports fan, occasional radio DJ, and perhaps Laguna Beach’s biggest supporter, Mark Christy, as speaker on Thursday August 17.

The club holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 7:30 a.m. at the Hotel Laguna, hosting speakers who discuss topics valuable to achieving success in personal and professional lives.

Mark Christy is a graduate of Laguna Beach High and has been in Laguna his entire life (other than while attending UC Santa Barbara). While most well known as the President and Owner of Hobie Sports, with retail shops in Laguna, Dana Point and Corona del Mar, he is also a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway, a partner in Tuvalu Home Interiors and La Sirena restaurants, and he is now becoming widely known as the Managing Partner (and the moving force behind the renaissance) of The Ranch at Laguna Beach.

The Ranch was recently featured in an article in the Dec 2016 edition of Forbes Magazine, and is now a National Geographic Unique Lodge of the World, an invitation-only recognition.

Click on photo for a larger image

Mark Christy at the Ranch

Through Mark, Hobie Sports donates to myriad Laguna Beach sports teams, schools and charities, as well as being a downtown anchor retailer, continuing to feature the legendary Hobie Alter’s vision of the active sports life.

Mark is a fervent advocate for maintaining the unique vibe and lifestyle and is Laguna’s number one cheerleader. Though maintaining more than two full-time ‘jobs’, Mark still squeaks in a Friday round of golf at the Ben Brown’s course at The Ranch, some stand up paddling and volleyball. Mark will share his love of and visions for Laguna and The Ranch, and some of his lifetime’s experiences in Laguna with the LBBC on August 17.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at the Hotel Laguna (425 S. Coast Hwy). Non-members are welcome.

For more information about the club or to register to attend a meeting contact a club member or Bart Zandbergen at 949-363-8686, or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs who meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights. Its goal goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses.