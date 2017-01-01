Who will pick up the “most unusual” or “most pounds” of trash at the Eco-Warrior beach cleanup?

Chris Tebbutt, realtor, is teaming up with the ECO-Warrior Foundation for its annual South Laguna Community Beach Cleanup on Sat, Aug 12 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

“I chose to partner with James for his clear passion and no-nonsense approach to keeping our coastal environments clean. The ECO-Warrior Foundation is all about creating awareness, inspiring people to make a difference, and giving them opportunities to take action,” Tebbutt said. “James definitely leads by example and recognizes that it takes a village to make things happen in such a way that people want to show up and help.”

Submitted photo

Part of the “village” that helped pick up 500 pounds of trash last year

This year, the event will be stationed near the top of the stairs at West Street Beach so that volunteers can pick up supplies and clean up the beach of their choice.

ECO-Warrior Foundation will provide free collection bags, gloves and data sheets for volunteers to keep track of the items they collect and how much they collected.

The data is critical for the team to understand what kinds of trash are having the biggest impact on the beaches. Cigarette butts are among the most commonly found litter on the beaches.

The event will also include free lunch and drinks to all volunteers and a free t-shirt for the first 50 volunteers, along with music, prizes for the “most unusual” and the “most pounds” of trash collected.

Submitted photo

James Pribram, ECO-Warrior founder and realtor Chris Tebbutt

Given that South Laguna beaches get hit hard during the summer season, it is important for Tebbutt and partner James Pribram, Founder of ECO-Warrior Foundation, to focus on this area at least once a year.

OC Parks maintains and is responsible for the county beaches in South Laguna.

“We greatly appreciate how hard OC Parks works and understand the pressure they are under to keep up with the constant load, especially during the summer season. OC Parks is very grateful for our support and are our partners for the South Laguna Community Beach Cleanup,” Tebbutt said.

Not only is the cleanup very much needed due to summer traffic, it is also an event that brings the local community together to make a difference. Many neighbors come with their children and friends, as well as dedicated volunteers and camp groups from as far away as Riverside and Los Angeles. Many students participate to get volunteer credits for school.

The cleanup has become a special community event

“We aim to make the beach cleanup a positive, community experience. When volunteers come together for a common cause, something special happens. We encourage everyone to come and participate, regardless of who you are or where you live,” Tebbutt said.

Last year on Thousand Steps beach the event had 75 volunteers and collected approximately 500 pounds of trash. The goal this year is to double the amount of volunteers, although the team is not necessarily hoping to find more pounds of garbage on our shores.

Chris Tebbutt, a self-proclaimed possibility junkie, is a Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway California Properties. He serves on the Executive Board of Directors of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, Board of Trustees for SchoolPower, the Laguna Beach Education Foundation, is Chair of the Laguna Beach LGBT Heritage & Culture Committee and holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Chris lives in Laguna Beach with his husband Bob Fouhy and twin sons Owen & Charles Fouhy.

James Pribram, founder of ECO-Warrior Foundation, is a Laguna Beach native, professional surfer, John Kelly Environmental Award winner and recipient of the 2011 Laguna Beach Patriots Day Athlete of the Year Award. His written work has appeared in the LA Times, Surfer’s Path, Surfing, Surfer, Water and numerous additional publications worldwide.

ECO-Warrior Foundation is a California and Federal non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving our oceans and beaches through education, activation and motivation.