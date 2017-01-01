Playhouse is awarded $20,000 grant from S.L. Gimbel Foundation to benefit Youth Education programs

The Laguna Playhouse was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the 2017 S.L. Gimbel Foundation Fund, administered by The Community Foundation, according to Executive Director Ellen Richard.

The grant will support the Playhouse’s year-round, award-winning Youth Education and Outreach Programs: Youth Theatre; TheatreReach: Bringing Books to Life; and workshops.

“We are extremely pleased to provide this grant, which is to support the Playhouse’s proposal to engage homeless/underserved youth in literature-based theatre,” said Celia Cudiamat, executive vice president of programs of The Community Foundation.

Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre summer workshop

“The Community Foundation is a new and important partner in support of our youth education programs. This grant-funding will enable Laguna Playhouse to develop new collaborations with local agencies serving homeless youth to provide artistic enrichment by bringing them to the Playhouse for Youth Theatre performances,” Ellen Richard added. “We are convinced that participation in the arts is necessary and highly beneficial for all youth and provides hope and inspiration to help all youth succeed.”

Playhouse Youth Programs provide the joy of live theatre based on classic children’s literature and innovative, high-quality arts education for youth. Grant support also enables low-income children to participate, which is often their first exposure to live theatre. In schools that benefit from the TheatreReach program, 100 percent of the teachers report that most of the students are more involved in the curriculum because of this program.

Youth Conservatory students perform with professional actors in Romeo & Juliet

“Support of Laguna Playhouse Youth Education Programs helps provide innovative, high quality arts education for approximately 7,500 youth throughout the year. Arts education improves critical thinking and spatial reasoning skills, while encouraging creativity and stimulating imagination. Theatre training encourages discovery and innovation, offering children a more complete picture of their own identities and an expanded view of the world around them,” explained Donna Inglima, Playhouse director of youth programming.

The Laguna Playhouse is widely noted for its Youth Theater, Education and Outreach programs. Donna Inglima received a 2017 Life-Time Achievement Award from the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance, and was named Arts Educator of the Year in 2009 by Arts OC. The TheatreReach program, which brings books to life on-stage for elementary school children, was awarded the ‘Outstanding Arts Entity Award’ by Arts Orange County.

Because of its longstanding commitment to the arts, The Laguna Playhouse has been recognized for excellence by the LA Drama Critics Circle, NAACP, Backstage, ArtsOC, OC Weekly, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and more. Laguna Playhouse’s educational programming, which includes classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and a school tour, has been honored by the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, Arts Orange County and the Orange County Department of Education.