More than 100 exhibitors set to participate in Art-To-Go fundraising collection at the Festival of Arts

Art collectors who love travel will enjoy the 2017 Art-To-Go fundraising collection at Festival of Arts. More than 100 exhibitors donated originals under the theme “The Art of Travel”. Works are available for purchase daily, now through Aug 31, while supplies last.

A special 20 percent-off sale will be featured Sat Aug 12, 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sealed bids will also be accepted, opened at 2 p.m, and items sold by 3:30 p.m. Bid forms are available now at the displays on the Festival grounds.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Tom Lamb holds his entry

“My travel involves flying over Avalon,” said painter Michael Obermeyer, “So I painted an aerial of a seaplane over the famous casino.”. The collection also features originals by Kate Cohen, Toni Danchik, Rick Graves, Mark Jacobucci, Greg LaRock, Tom Lamb, Jacquie Moffett, Mariana Nelson, and many more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Jonathan Hunt and Ron Azevedo

Proceeds from Art-To-Go sales benefit The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts, providing hardship and disaster relief grants for artists in need. View the Online Gallery at TheArtistsFund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949. Visit the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd, FoAPoM.com