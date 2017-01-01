Art-to-Go features travel-themed works: 20 percent off sale takes place at FOA, Sat Aug 12 11:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Art collectors who love travel will enjoy the 2017 Art-To-Go fundraising collection at Festival of Arts. More than 100 exhibitors donated originals under the theme “The Art of Travel”.

A special 20 percent-off sale will be featured Sat Aug 12, 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Sealed bids will also be accepted, opened at 2 p.m, and items sold by 3:30 p.m. Bid forms are available now at the displays on the Festival grounds.

Works are available for purchase daily, now through Aug 31, while supplies last.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Marlo Bartels’ Diamond Planter

“My travel involves flying over Avalon,” said painter Michael Obermeyer, “So I painted an aerial of a seaplane over the famous casino.” The collection also features originals by Marlo Bartels, Kate Cohen, Toni Danchik, Rick Graves, Mark Jacobucci, Greg LaRock, Tom Lamb, Tom Swimm, Jacquie Moffett, Mariana Nelson, and many more.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

A stunning piece of art from the talented Tom Swimm is available

Proceeds from Art-To-Go sales benefit The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts, providing hardship and disaster relief grants for artists in need. View the online gallery at www.TheArtistsFund-foa.org or call (949) 612-1949. Visit the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd, FoAPoM.com