Creature Features: a new niche

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

During my six months with Stu News, I’ve written about bunnies, chicks, snakes, Pacific Pocket mice, goats, sharks, ticks, fleas, mockingbirds, Ranger, our police department K-9, and most recently, a bearded dragon named Lenny. I think I’ve found my niche, or maybe the niche found me.

So, beginning now, we are introducing an occasional column called, “Creature Features,” which will highlight pets, pet care (thanks to our go-to vet Dr. G at Canyon Animal Hospital), insects, wilderness animals, sea creatures, and strange animals (not the human variety).

If you have any interesting anecdotes or photos to share about the creatures in our midst, please send them to us for consideration for publication.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo credit: Joyce Buettner

“If you don’t talk to your cats about catnip, who will?”

Along with the articles, we will also have a New Yorker-style animal picture/cartoon caption contest (example above), with prizes. More specifics on the contest will be revealed soon. We look forward to your input. Here, too, if you have a fun animal pic that seems to demand a funny caption, send it to us.

After a visit to Bluebird Canyon Farm and a conversation with their bee expert Conner, our first feature will be on bees.

Until then…

“Some people talk to animals. Not many listen, though. That’s the problem.” ― A.A. Milne