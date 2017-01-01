Do not become alarmed – instead prepare to be charmed: Author Maile Meloy at the FOA

Story and photo by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Recently, during a talk that formed part of the FOA’s wonderful Salute to the Arts series, Maile (pronounced My-Lee) Meloy offered a fascinating look into her experiences as an author.

A graduate of UCI’s MFA program, Maile says her family warned her that she would never be able to earn a living from writing – and it is sadly true that few fiction writers make much money from their work.

But after several successful books, including two collections of short stories (and how many writers have heard that “publishers won’t buy short stories”?), Maile has won so many awards that they are impossible to list (trust me on this or check out her website). She does not need a day job: she already has a lucrative one, along with plenty of fans, as her book sales attest.

Do kids in danger make for an appealing read?

Maile’s most recent novel, Do Not Become Alarmed, is about three American families whose kids disappear during a cruise ship vacation off the coast of Central America.

“It’s funny, I was told that many parents would not buy a book about kids in danger,” Maile says. “But during the six years before embarking on this novel, I’d been working on a trilogy of kids’ books, and I can tell you that’s pretty much what most fifth graders’ books are about. The whole point is how resilient kids are, how they find solutions to get them out of danger. I just needed to be sure to include the parents’ point of view.”

Fortunately, Maile didn’t worry too much about the naysayers, and the intriguing novel Do Not Become Alarmed is the result of following her own instincts, as she advises would-be writers to do at all times. Parents, it turns out, are quite happy to read about kids in danger and families in turmoil when the book is well written and suspenseful.

Click on photo for a larger image

Maile Meloy signs books for fans at the Festival of the Arts “Salute to the Arts”

Asked her inspiration for the book, Maile offers an interesting response. “[Author] Ann Patchett and I were doing book tours around the same time in 2011. We found we both loved a book called High Wind in Jamaica, by Richard Hughes. It’s dark and funny and I absolutely recommend it. I told her later that the book had given me the seed of an idea for a novel. She said she’d felt exactly the same…we were a little anxious, both of us, I think, that we’d write similar stories.

“Well, her novel is Commonwealth, which has done really well. Mine is Do Not Become Alarmed, a very different book. Which just shows you how a similar idea turns out quite differently depending on the author.”

Maile believes that her foray into kids’ books, starting with The Apothecary, set during the Cold War era, helped develop her plotting skills. “Kids always want to know, well, what happened next?” she says. “Thinking that way all the time built up my plot muscle.”

Maile had actually written 40 pages of the novel before writing her kids’ trilogy.

“Time is a great editor,” she says. “I was able to look at it in a fresh way.”

Maile Meloy’s “process”

Asked how she approaches her books, Maile says she doesn’t develop an outline, but instead “feels her way in the dark,” letting the characters and situations surprise her along the way. “And of course that means quite a few bits get cut, but that’s the way I most like to work, it keeps the writing interesting for me,” she adds.

In preparation, she will usually read books that provide her with relevant background. To explain her process more specifically, Maile invokes a relative who loved cooking.

“She would go through several recipe books then put them away and conjure up her own dish based on what she’d read,” she says.

No doubt the relative created dishes as delicious to eat as Maile’s books are to read.

Why Maile enjoys writing from different characters’ points of view

Maile made another observation about writing that is enormously helpful to novelists, I believe. She tells of watching a wildlife show on TV.

“The shots were taken from the point of view of a baby seal in danger from a polar bear,” she says. “So of course I was rooting for the baby seal. Then the camera panned to the ice floe, and there was the skinny mother bear desperate to feed her baby who was dying of starvation. My sympathy switched to the mama bear. That’s how we authors can get our readers to feel empathy with our characters, seeing the challenges each faces, which is why I like to work with shifting third person points of view.”

Maile’s presentation was profound, funny and insightful. I’ve read her earlier books: haven’t yet read this novel, but I will as soon as I get a chance… and I have no doubt that, as Helen Fielding (Bridget Jones’s Diary) says, “[Do Not Become Alarmed is]…the perfect combination of a luminous writer and a big, page-turning story.”

Ann Patchett calls Do Not Become Alarmed “smart and thrilling and impossible to put down.”

Maile Meloy’s latest novel as well as her earlier work, including the well-reviewed Liars and Saints and short story collection Both Ways Is the Only Way I Want It, are available locally at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway. The good people at the bookstore are terrific with recommendations for everyone’s taste!