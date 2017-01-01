Boys & Girls Club will hold 4th Annual Night at the Ranch on Sept 22: yes, it’s save-the-date season

The 4th Annual Night at the Ranch will be held on Friday, September 22, at The Ranch in Laguna Beach from 5 – 10 p.m. The night promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration. The iconic band The English Beat will be playing.

All proceeds from this event go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

Guests will be treated to a farm-to-table dinner, open bar, exciting live and silent auction items, and of course live music.

Submitted photo

Last year’s event was magical

Club alumnus, Leif Hanson, had the idea of the Night of the Ranch event five years ago and now it is one of the best events in Laguna. Leif, a resident of Laguna Beach does not have children who attend the Club, nor does he utilize the services or programs offered currently, but he did as a child. He attended what was the Boys Club during his formative years as a young boy and was looking for a way to give back to his Club. He enlisted his good friend and fellow Club Alumnus Steve Blue and together with their amazing committee they have made this event a success.

“The number of kids who need us has grown so fast that we’re just trying to keep up. Now we need more support than ever so we can be there for all of the kids who need the Club,” says CEO Pam Estes. “Leif, Steve and every supporter of last year’s event came to help at a critical time, and we’re happy to have their generous support again this year.”

Individual tickets are available for $200 and sponsorship packages start around $500. This event will sell out, so organizers want to make sure that you purchase your tickets to this event before tickets are gone.

For more information about the event and to purchase admission visit www.bgclagunabeach.org