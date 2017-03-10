The past is still with us: A movie course showcasing recent global cinema begins on Sept 5 at Susi Q

On Tues, Sept 5, filmmaker Kathryn Kramer (Irvine Valley College’s 2017 Emeritus Teacher of the Year) begins her ninth year of featuring recent global cinema at Susi Q. The series continues thru Oct 31 and takes place each Tues from 12:30–3:20 p.m. For a fee of $20, students can enjoy a mix of recent releases and overlooked indies or classics with the theme, “The past is still with us.” All the characters possess some baggage, whether self-made or inherited.

A few of Kathryn’s very favorites will screen. “Out of the nine films Gong Li and Zhang Yimou have partnered on, Shanghai Triad still holds up as their best! Every film devotee should see it at least once,” she says.

First film in cinema series, Shanghai Triad

From period dramas to heavy dramas, comedy, thrillers, and foreign films, the course covers a wide variety of genres.

Film buffs, take note.

A full schedule for the nine-week course:

9/5/17 - Shanghai Triad 1995 China 108 min. Gorgeous period drama. Directed by Zhang Yimou and starring Gong Li.

9/12/17 - Begin Again 2013 USA 104 min. Musical talents unite. Stars Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, Adam Levine, and James Corden. Won four awards.

9/19/17 - Ida 2013 Poland 82 min. Won 67 awards, including the Oscar for Foreign Film.

9/26/17 - The Descendants 2011 USA 115 min. Stars George Clooney, directed by Alexander Payne, won 67 awards.

Begin Again, starring Kiera Knightley

10/3/17 - Flame and Citron 2008 Denmark 130 min. Directed and co-written by Ole Christian Madsen (Prague), Stars Mads Mikkelsen. Won nine awards. Warning: More violent than average selections.

10/10/17 - Brassed Off! 1996 UK 103 min. This surprise winner of 10 awards stars Ewan McGregor, Tara Fitzgerald, and Pete Postlethwaite. Rom-Com-Drama.

10/17/17 - Made in Britain 1982 UK 76 min. Tim Roth stars as an unruly skinhead in Act Two of his life, condensed to a week in the David Leland (Mona Lisa) teleplay.

10/24/17 - Moliere 2007 France 120 min. Written and directed by Laurent Tirard, film imagines a missing chapter in the playwright’s life, stars Romain Duris, Laura Morante, and Ludivine Sagnier.

10/31/17 - The Conjuring 2013 USA 112 min. Paranormal investigators help a terrorized family. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star as the true-life couple. Warning: More intense than The Exorcist.

Register at http://www.123getsmart.com “Emeritus” or phone (949) 451-5555 Course: English 435: Film Genres Emeritus #68180. Location: Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St.