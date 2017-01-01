Full moon will throw a spotlight on the Ocean Awareness Challenge event this Nov: Save the date

Last year, the non-profit Ocean Awareness Challenge event raised enough money to send 63 underserved youth to a three-day marine science camp on Catalina Island.

This year’s event, packed with fun and chatter, along with information about the state of our oceans, will be held on Saturday, November 4 from 2:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the newly remodeled grounds of the Festival of Arts.

All proceeds raised will once again be used to fund scholarships to send underserved youth to a three-day camp at Mountain and Sea Adventures in Emerald Bay on Catalina Island, where they will learn about the importance of ocean stewardship and have the opportunity to snorkel, swim and kayak.

Lucky campers will also attend classes and labs where they’ll learn about plastics and pollution, fish, vertebrates/invertebrates, turtles and birds, and the natural history of Catalina Island.

Submitted photo

Students from Washington Steam Junior High from Pasadena enjoyed their amazing marine science experience in 2016

The theme for this year’s Ocean Awareness Challenge event is Marine Parks, Sharks and Prey.

“We all know our ocean has been facing some very critical issues on a number of fronts. Overfishing, slaughtering of sharks, ocean acidification, dying coral reefs, ocean dead zones, mercury pollution, a swirling soup of plastic called the “Garbage Patch”, climate change and geo-engineering to name just a few,” notes founder Susie Campbell.

“Very few people talk about the disastrous state of our ocean and its desperate need for urgent attention, care and healing. The ocean is a gift to us, an inheritance for our children and future generations, and a life support system for our planet. Without a healthy ocean we will not be able to survive! And without being good stewards of this precious gift, we have nothing to leave our children.”

Submitted photo

Emerald Bay, Catalina Island, where the marine science camp is held

Organizers hope for a big crowd at the event, with several top marine scientists offering fascinating presentations about current “hot” topics sure to capture the interest, touch the hearts and challenge the minds of attendees.

The presentations will be followed by Happy Hour and dinner, accompanied by music from Laguna Beach’s own Steve and Beth Woods.

Also, many of the songs heard in the after-dinner showing of the IMAX movie “Humpback Whales” – which, breathtakingly, will take place beneath a full November moon – were composed and performed by Steve Woods.

A fifth grader from Top of the World will give a TED talk, and a Girl Scout troop has volunteered to help with hospitality.

Submitted photo

Cindy Hartman, an OAC volunteer from Laguna Beach, high fives Ivan Haris, a teacher from Washington Steam Magnet Academy in Pasadena

“Now is the time, like never before, to give back to this planet and her ocean that we love so much,” Campbell urges on the OAC website. “We have been working very hard at creating an event that will bring ocean-loving people together to make a change!

“From the Bluebelt Foundation to Mrs. Campbell’s fifth grade class at TOW, the environmental ocean non-profit organizations in California are impressive. We are all contributors to the restoration of our ocean,” Campbell adds. “We are the stewards that will bring healing to our planet, and we are the communities that can pave the way for others to follow.

“Let this annual event at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach be a place where we all come together to learn and be inspired by each other and by some of the very best marine scientists in the world.”

Registration for the event is now open at www.oceanawarenesschallenge.org

The Ocean Awareness Challenge is fiscally sponsored by OneOC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The OAC’s mission is to educate and inspire youth and adults to be world changers in the challenge to heal and protect our oceans.