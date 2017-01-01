City Manager Updates

City’s Summer Breeze Seeing Record Breaking Ridership- The City’s Summer Breeze program has already surpassed last year’s total ridership by 18 percent with four more weeks of service remaining. The Summer Breeze provides free parking and a free bus ride into Laguna Beach from a parking lot located at the 405 freeway and SR-133. For more information on the Summer Breeze program go to http://lagunabeachcity.net/summerbreeze.

Downtown Specific Plan Update – Review Draft Amendments (Section III, Topic 3) The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) Update on Wed, August 16, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Planning Commission will review and discuss MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section III: Issue Statements and Policies, Topic 3 (Downtown Commercial Uses) of the existing DSP document. A copy of the draft amendments is available to view on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net. For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update project please contact: Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Cress Street Sidewalk Improvements -Construction will begin on August 21 to extend the sidewalk on Cress Street from Bluebird Park to Temple Terrace. Minor traffic delays can be expected during working hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Caltrans Coast Highway ADA Sidewalk Improvements- On August 28, at 5:30 p.m., the Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach will be hosting a public outreach meeting at the Community and Susi Q Center to provide information, answer questions, and obtain public input regarding an upcoming Americans with Disabilities (ADA) sidewalk improvement project. The project limits are along Coast Highway between Ruby Street & Ledroit Street. If you have any questions or are unable to attend the meeting and would like to provide comments, please contact Yvonne Washington, Caltrans Public Information Officer, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

CERT Training - The next Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Class will start on Tuesday, Sept 5. The CERT program consists of 25 hours of classroom and hands-on training, and it concludes with a disaster exercise to apply the skills and knowledge obtained during the classroom sessions. Training includes the following topics: Disaster Preparedness, Light Search and Rescue, Fire Safety, Disaster Medical Operations, and much more. If you are interested in learning how to be better prepared and want to join the class please register through the following link: http://bit.ly/2tmh9vi or through the recreation course sign-up on our City’s website. Any questions can be directed to Jordan Villwock, Emergency Operations Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0389.

Poetry Reading at Festival of Arts - The Festival of Arts is celebrating its 85th anniversary on August 13. The celebration ceremony will include a poetry reading by Laguna Beach Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley. Events will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Festival grounds located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. This event is open to the public and admission is free throughout the day. The Poet Laureate program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Sunset Serenades - Sunset Serenades will return to the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Cliff Drive, Friday evenings in September. Enjoy live music overlooking the ocean from 5:30 p.m. to sunset.

9/8: Tommy Kowalczyk - Rock and Classical Piano

9/15: Jason Feddy sings The Laguna Beach Police Blotter

9/22: Ginger Root - Summer grooves from the Chapman University band

9/29: Jodi Siegel - Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Juried Fine Art 2017 - The 2017 Laguna Beach Juried Fine Art Exhibition is now accepting submissions. The exhibition is open to Orange County artists 18 years of age or older. Entries must be made via https://lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com by Sept 9. This Program is funded by the Lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. For more information contact Michael McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Fall Quarter 2017 Registration Activities - Registration for fall 2017 recreation activities for all ages started Monday, August 7. To register and see the list of programs available please visit: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index.

Parents’ Night Out - On Friday, August 25, from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Community Services Department will be hosting its quarterly Parents’ Night Out. For registration and information please visit: https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index?search=parents.