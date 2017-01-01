California Coastal Commission votes 9-0 to approve Longi/Dornin proposal for artist live/work units

On Wednesday, the California Coastal Commission voted 9-0 to approve sculptor Louis Longi and partner Chris Dornin’s proposal for 28 artist live/work units to be built in the Canyon, down slightly from the 30 units originally planned, but nevertheless a significant victory for the artist and the developer.

Longi has been working on creating affordable live/work spaces for artists close to ten years.

Late last year, Orange County Superior Court Judge Kim Dunning had ordered the commission to rehear the matter, revoking a coastal development permit the panel granted in 2015. Hence Wednesday’s hearing.

“I feel vindicated that after two Coastal Commission hearings, we’ve essentially received 19 votes for and none against the project,” Longi said, referencing the earlier CCC vote which came in at 10 – 0. “Bear in mind that this is not an easy group to convince because they are extremely focused on environmental issues. So people can feel sure that we’ve done our homework.”

During the hearing, Longi notes, one of the commissioners said that she applauded this project and felt it could be a model for other communities.

“That was good to hear, but I wasn’t surprised at the result [of the vote] because we’ve just let facts rise to the top, we’ve done our due diligence, and we haven’t let negativity about the project affect us. This is so great, so exciting for artists and for the community. Finally we can go ahead with planning for studios for our artists, something we’ve wanted for so long. It’s no longer a pipe dream,” Longi added.

Next steps include making sure that the changes to the project meet with local Laguna permits – “But soon we’ll be able to hit the ground running,” Longi says.

The project proposes two structures on 0.84 acres of land at 20412 and 20432 Laguna Canyon Road just north of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, linked by a common deck. Units will vary in size from 500 square feet to one that will be three times that size. Eight will be reserved for low-income tenants.