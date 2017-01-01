Print | Email

Woman’s Club will honor Barbara Crane as Woman of the Year on Aug 18

Barbara Crane, 30-year resident of Laguna Beach and past president of the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, will be honored at a community luncheon on Friday, Aug 18. 

Barbara Crane

The Woman of the Year award recognizes a Laguna Beach resident who has demonstrated outstanding community service as a volunteer.

Crane is being recognized for her service as a Board member on School Power, on Children’s Repertory Theater, and on the Chamber of Commerce. She has also been an active member of other community groups.

For the past three years Crane has also been President of the Woman’s Club. Her service to the Club during this period has been innovative and dedicated and has resulted in strengthening the position of the Club in the local community.

The luncheon will be at the Woman’s Club, 286 St. Ann’s Drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For reservations contact www.wclb.org/events. The general public is invited.

 

