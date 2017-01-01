Print | Email

An introduction to mindfulness and meditation for adults takes place on Wed, Aug 23

On Wed, Aug 23, Marion K. Jacobs and Elizabeth “Betsy” Parker, who both have PHds, will be presenting an introduction to mindfulness and meditation for adults. This is a one-time program for people that are curious about mindfulness, and the opportunity to try simple and relaxing meditation practices.

Click on photo for a larger image

Jumpstart your meditation on Wed, Aug 3  

The event takes place from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m, and is located at the Community and Susi Q Center, 380 Third St. 

No prior experience required. Both Marion and Elizabeth welcome anyone who wants to join and further their knowledge about the wellness topic. 

Admission is free, but to attend this class, log on to www.lagunabeachcity.net to register, or call 949 464 6645. 

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.